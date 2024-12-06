Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

