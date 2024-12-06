HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.