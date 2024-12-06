Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $283.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $498.17.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.