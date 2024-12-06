Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.08.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0 %

IR opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.