Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4,871.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

