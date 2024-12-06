Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000.

BOCT stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

