Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,662 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Repligen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -384.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

