Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 264.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,331 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 2,372,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

