iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,037,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:INDA opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

