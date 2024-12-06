iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 259,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.