L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

