Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,065 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

