Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $1,191,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,380. This represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,326 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

