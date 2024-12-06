Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Medpace worth $77,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.72 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.93 and its 200-day moving average is $369.88. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

