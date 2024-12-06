MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,956 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $584,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $321,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

