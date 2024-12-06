MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

