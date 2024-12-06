MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

BHF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

