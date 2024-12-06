MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

CCS opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

