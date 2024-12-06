MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,574 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 48.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 146.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 247.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.