MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wendy’s by 619.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 746,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

