MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,334 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

