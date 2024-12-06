MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 561,404 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 369,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,376,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $26.37 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

