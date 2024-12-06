MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Down 2.4 %

AER stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.81.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

