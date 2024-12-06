MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1 %

ATGE opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

