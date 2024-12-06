MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $228.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.