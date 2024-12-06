MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 363,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.