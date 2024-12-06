MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391,720 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,504,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 232,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,835.74. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock valued at $418,629 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

