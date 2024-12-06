MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of YETI worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $280,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 25.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in YETI by 92.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 127,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

