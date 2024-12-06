MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 30,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 160,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

