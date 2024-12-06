MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

