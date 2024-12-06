MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hecla Mining worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $14,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1,615.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

