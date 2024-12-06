MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 656,952 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 1,687,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

