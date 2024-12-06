MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,752 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 382.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Archrock by 2,740.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 185,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.36.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.