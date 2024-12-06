MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 157.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IRDM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $130,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

