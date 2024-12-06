MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,881 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

