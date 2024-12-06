MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 40.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

