MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 0.8 %

CC stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.