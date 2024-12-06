MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,503,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

