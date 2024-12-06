MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 80.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 65.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $205,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.52. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $211.03 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

