MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,173 shares of company stock worth $8,936,331. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

