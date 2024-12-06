MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 31,209 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 133.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,840,000 after purchasing an additional 673,427 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

