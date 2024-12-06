MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 37,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,681,643.20. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,184 shares of company stock valued at $45,212,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.2 %

NET opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.