MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 414,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,198,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

