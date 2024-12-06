MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,725.0% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

