MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

