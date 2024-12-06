MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 659.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Griffon by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth $4,764,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $7,433,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Griffon Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE GFF opened at $80.71 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,091.52. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,017 shares of company stock worth $43,198,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

