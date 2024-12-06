MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

