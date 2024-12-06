MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $481,779.68. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $131,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

