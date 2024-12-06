MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $76.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

