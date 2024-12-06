Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $30.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TIGO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 159.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

